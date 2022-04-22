The Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors is seeking applicants from interested district residents.
Applicant letters of interest will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 6. Applicants must be a resident of the Kellogg Rural District and be willing to serve until the expiration of the term in June 2023. Parties must be available for monthly board meetings and other events as necessary.
Meetings are held at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month from April-November and at 3 p.m. December-March.
Letters of interest should include a history of volunteer or other board activities, areas of work experience and the reason for interest. Emails may be sent to KRFD2800@gmail.com, faxed to 541-459-8925 or mailed to Kellogg Rural Fire District 12580 Hwy. 138W, Oakland, OR 97486.
The Kellogg Rural Fire District is an all-volunteer district serving the communities of Kellogg, Oakland and Umpqua.
More info: Suzi Armstrong, 541-459-1548.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
