Kindergarteners in Oregon will be able to jumpstart their college savings plan with the Kinder Grad incentive program.
Oregon College Savings Plan will contribute $25 to any new accounts for Kindergarteners. The program is designed to encourage Oregon families to begin their college savings plan early.
“It’s never too early to plan for your child’s future, and we’ve found that even a small $25 incentive may be just the nudge families need to start saving for higher education,” said Michael Parker, executive director for the Oregon Savings Network, which administers the program. “It’s also a perfect gift for family and friends to give to a student.”
More information: www.oregoncollegesavings.com or 866-722-8464.
