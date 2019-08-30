Douglas County

Labor Day Closures throughout the county

Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

City halls in Roseburg, Canyonville, Elkton, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Riddle, Sutherlin and Winston will be closed.

County government offices, including the Douglas County Courthouse, Douglas County Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse Annex, transfer stations, landfill, fairgrounds, museum and all external Douglas County government offices will be closed to the public.

Federal and state offices and courts will be closed. Most banks will also be closed, though some in-store branches may be open.

All U.S. Post Office branches and Douglas County schools, as well as the U-Trans office will be closed, and no buses will run on Monday.

The News-Review will also be closed.

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

