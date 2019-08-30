Douglas County
Labor Day Closures throughout the county
Many government offices, schools and businesses will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
City halls in Roseburg, Canyonville, Elkton, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Riddle, Sutherlin and Winston will be closed.
County government offices, including the Douglas County Courthouse, Douglas County Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse Annex, transfer stations, landfill, fairgrounds, museum and all external Douglas County government offices will be closed to the public.
Federal and state offices and courts will be closed. Most banks will also be closed, though some in-store branches may be open.
All U.S. Post Office branches and Douglas County schools, as well as the U-Trans office will be closed, and no buses will run on Monday.
The News-Review will also be closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.