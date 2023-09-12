League of Women Voters host fall series SANNE GODFREY The News-Review Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSEBURG — The League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley is hosting a fall speaker series "Creating a Roadmap to Common Ground: Learning from Community Leaders."The meetings are free and open to the public. They will be held in the South Umpqua Room at the Roseburg Public Library from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.Jared Cordon, superintendent of Roseburg Public Schools, will speak Sept. 19 about the state of Roseburg schools, a vision for the future and how to support students.Sarah McGregor, Feeding Umpqua program manager at UCAN, will speak Oct. 17 about alleviating hunger in our local community. Thomas McGregor, executive director of Phoenix Charter School, is scheduled to speak Nov. 14 about the future of the school.The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and has a mission to inform voters and inspire people to vote. Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sanne Godfrey Managing Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Sanne Godfrey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS Street Utility Operator 1 Most Popular Rose Villa apartments receive $3.2 million Sex offender Uriah Strauss moves back to Roseburg Scott Hendy retires after nearly five decades of veterinary work John Paul Colby Man arrested for murder of Oakland woman Special Sections Football Preview 2023 Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Oakland Bridge closed to traffic next weekend Winston Co-op grand opening this Friday Fire danger level increases to high Chris Boice gives keynote speech at drug court graduation Triple-A International League Glance
