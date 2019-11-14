On Monday, New Hope Church will open its doors at 6 p.m. for an event to learn more about foster care in Douglas County.
The event is structured to give attendees the opportunity to ask questions and learn from local foster parents about the different types of care.
The different types of care, include relief activities, foster short-term, foster long-term and adoptive forever family.
The church is located at 5995 Old Highway 99 South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.