The Roseburg Public Library has been a big hit since it reopened in January, and its popularity will likely continue to grow after a move Monday to provide library cards to more people.
Teachers and school librarians who work within the Roseburg Public School District boundary lines but live outside city limits can now get a free library card for the downtown library.
The new teacher/school librarian cards, approved by the Roseburg City Council on Monday, will provide the same benefits as an annual non-resident card (50 checkouts at once, 25 holds at once, with the exception of DVDs). Without Monday’s vote, teachers and school media staff who work within the Roseburg Public School District boundary lines but live outside city limits would pay $15 per quarter or $60 a year for a Roseburg Public Library card.
Additionally, the City Council approved allowing student cardholders to put as many as 10 items on hold at once. Student cardholders currently cannot put holds on items.
The library currently offers a free card for all Roseburg residents and students in the Roseburg Public School’s district.
The library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. shut down in the summer of 2017 and reopened this January under city management. The Roseburg library was the last of the Douglas County libraries to reopen.
Library Director Kris Wiley gave a brief presentation to the Council on Monday, underscoring just how popular the library has been in the first six months of the year. There have been more than 55,000 visits to the library — or about 422 a day — since it reopened and many of those visitors are children, Wiley said.
On Harry Potter Day in July, for example, more than 900 people showed up in four hours.
“We are very pleased to see so many people enjoying our services,” Wiley said.
