WINCHESTER
Astronomy Day celebration set for Friday
The Umpqua Astronomers will celebrate National Astronomy Day at 8:30 p.m., May 10, at the Morgan Observatory at Umpqua Community College.
Local astronomers will share their telescopes until it is dark enough for the observatory. Observers will see the nearly first quarter moon pass the large star cluster known as Beehive, as well as explore other distant clusters and galaxies until 10:30 p.m.
Information: www.umpqua.edu/observatory or www.umpquaastronomers.org or call and leave a message at 541-440-4719 or call 541-673-1081.
