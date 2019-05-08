WINCHESTER

Astronomy Day celebration set for Friday

The Umpqua Astronomers will celebrate National Astronomy Day at 8:30 p.m., May 10, at the Morgan Observatory at Umpqua Community College.

Local astronomers will share their telescopes until it is dark enough for the observatory. Observers will see the nearly first quarter moon pass the large star cluster known as Beehive, as well as explore other distant clusters and galaxies until 10:30 p.m.

Information: www.umpqua.edu/observatory or www.umpquaastronomers.org or call and leave a message at 541-440-4719 or call 541-673-1081.

Community Reporter

Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of Roseburg High School, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.

