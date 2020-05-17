The Douglas County Perinatal Task Force is giving away diapers, wipes and other supplies to Douglas County families.
Families in need of assistance can fill out an application form online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZKKMJ6K. Applications will be accepted while supplies last.
With assistance from the United Community Action Network, The Ford Family Foundation and Aviva Health, diapers and diapering supplies are free to applicants.
"We understand that supporting parents in meeting their child’s basic needs creates the healthy childhoods all parents and communities want for their babies," the press release said. "Diaper expenses are an obstacle for one in three families because they are not covered by assistance programs such as SNAP and WIC."
Information: 541-863-9064.
