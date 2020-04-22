ROSEBURG
Overeaters Anonymous meetings shift to Zoom
Wednesday’s Overeaters Anonymous meetings, usually held at 5 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Roseburg, will be held via Zoom for the foreseeable future.
For Zoom link information, contact Colette at 541-637-8555.
