TCC stores nationwide are participating in the annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday.

The Roseburg store on 278 NW Garden Valley Blvd. will donate up to 180 backpacks between 1 and 4 p..

Backapacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more. Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of employees and attendees.

In addition to the backpacks, there will be five $10,000 college scholarships awarded nationwide. Students in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at the local store. Entries will be accepted until July 31.

The nationwide campaign launched in 2013 and this year will mark more than one million backpacks donated. 

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

