This year, seven students received scholarships from the Noon Roseburg Rotary Club.
Michael Bober, Colin Warmouth, Alexandra Sandfort, Hannah Bartlett, Liam Gombart, Alicia Woodring, Alora Conklin and Lana Skeen received awards during a June meeting, where they were honored with a lunch and certificate.
There were six $1,5000 scholarship and one $1,000 scholarship for the students, who are planning to continue their education at Umpqua Community College, Oregon State University, University of Oregon, Linfield College, Western Oregon University, Arizona State University and Oregon Institute of Technology.
The money for these scholarships comes from profits made at the Festival of Lights.
