The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has been notified by Lumen Technologies, formerly CenturyLink, of a telephone service outage impacting residents in the Elkton and Scottsburg areas.
The outage is affecting the ability of customers with Lumen landline telephone service to dial 911 in those areas. Residents with cell phones may still be able to dial 911, and the fire stations in Elkton and Scottsburg are staffed during the outage. The Elkton Fire Department can be reached at 541-584-2300, and the Scottsburg Fire Department at 541-587-4300.
The Sheriff's Office said that an estimated time of repair was unknown.
