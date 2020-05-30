Roseburg High School's Class of '57 has named Lydia Ferguson the recipient of this year's scholarship.

Ferguson will receive $2,200 to help with the cost of attending Oregon Institute of Technology in the medical field.

Sanne Godfrey can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4203. Follow her on Twitter @sannegodfrey.

