A man checked out of a Myrtle Creek hotel but refused to leave, leading to a three-hour standoff which led to his arrest Wednesday morning.
Travis Eugene Atkins, 38, of Westport, reportedly paid for a two-night stay at the Green Tree Hotel in downtown Myrtle Creek. Atkins paid for Sunday and Monday nights and checked out Tuesday morning, according to police.
Atkins kept his room key, however, and snuck back into the hotel room later Tuesday evening. Myrtle Creek police were alerted to the trespassing, but Atkins reportedly barricaded himself in the room and refused to leave. As additional officers arrived, Atkins eventually turned himself in after three hours and was taken into custody.
As police transported Atkins to the Douglas County Jail, he reportedly kicked and damaged a camera inside the patrol vehicle.
Atkins was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft and interfering with a peace officer. Initial bail was listed at $264,000.
