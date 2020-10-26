A Roseburg man was arrested Saturday afternoon on a charge of fourth-degree felony assault against a woman he knew to be pregnant.
Roseburg Police responded to a call at 2525 Northeast Stephens St. where Dalton Geisler, 22, was reportedly physically abusing a woman at the residence.
According to a police report, Geisler had grabbed the woman, also 22, by her upper arms and threw her against a wall multiple times. The victim reportedly had visible bruising on her left arm and right hip, and also had a body piercing partially ripped out.
The victim told police she is 25 weeks pregnant, which Geisler admitted he was aware of.
Geisler was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on $50,000 bail.
