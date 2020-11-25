A transient was arrested after leading Roseburg police on a pursuit through west Roseburg on Monday.
Creighton Ellenwood, 35, was reportedly driving at a high rate of speed southbound on West Umpqua Street when he locked up his brakes prior to the intersection with West Harvard Avenue near the Grocery Outlet.
According to a report from the Roseburg Police Department, Ellenwood left skid marks for nearly 100 feet before his red 2004 Dodge Dakota rear-ended a silver 2009 Buick Lucerne operated by Marvin Noffsinger, 80, of Sutherlin.
Ellenwood drove away from the crash scene and was followed by a witness onto West Brown Avenue, where he parked the pickup. When officers contacted Ellenwood, he fled again, onto the campus of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he eventually got stuck behind parked vehicles.
No one was injured in the rear-end collision. Ellenwood was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on two counts of reckless driving, two counts of reckless endangering, attempting to elude and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.