Roseburg police issued a citation to a man they say dug a sizable bunker into the side of Reservoir Hill in central Roseburg.
Police initially responded to a report of a large camp being dug into the side of the hill near the 700 block of Northeast Bellview Avenue. They discovered that Dennis Dwayne Crawford, 51, had actually burrowed a 10-foot-deep bunker for shelter into the side of the of the hill, approximately 50 yards below the water reservoir.
Crawford was cited and released for the violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.