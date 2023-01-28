Man flees police following traffic stop WILL GESCHKE The News-Review Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Author email Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRI CITY — Officers with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were unable to locate a man who fled a traffic stop Saturday morning in the Myrtle Creek area, near Bills Road. Sgt. Dan Schwenn said the individual posed no threat to the public, and that the sheriff's office believes they know the man's identity.Schwenn confirmed that the individual was not Benjamin Foster, the Grants Pass man sought for attempted murder who was seen fleeing north on Interstate 5 earlier in the week.A perimeter was set up during the search, with local businesses like Happy Donut in Myrtle Creek locking their doors while police searched the area. Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Will Geschke Multimedia Reporter Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com. Author email Follow Will Geschke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers INSERTER T3 Construction is HIRING! Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Most Popular Timothy Mark Moll Class action lawsuit filed against RV resort after surging rent Attempted murder suspect may be in Douglas County Deputies, state police capture man after Friday chase Roseburg man arrested after bizarre lotion theft Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Top 25 Fared KENNESAW STATE 85, LIPSCOMB 72 Kennesaw St. 85, Lipscomb 72 IDAHO STATE 95, IDAHO 91, OT Idaho St. 95, Idaho 91, OT
