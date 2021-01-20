A man was arrested after leading Sutherlin police on a pursuit through the city and north on Interstate 5 before fleeing on foot Tuesday afternoon.
A Sutherlin officer attempted to pull over a blue 2007 Hyundai Accent, driven by Michael Lee Davis, for driving without insurance. Davis, 40, sped away onto West Central Avenue before entering I-5 northbound where he reportedly blew up the engine in the car.
The vehicle pursuit ended at the Cabin Creek rest area north of Oakland and Davis fled on foot before he was captured by law enforcement.
Davis was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of attempting to elude (both vehicle and foot), reckless driving, reckless endangering, possession of methamphetamine and for a parole violation.
