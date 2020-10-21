A Roseburg man was cited and released suspicion of second degree criminal trespass and third degree criminal mischief after removing a presidential campaign sign Monday morning.
According to the Roseburg Police Department, Ryan Myrvang, 40, was observed on camera entering a property in the 1000 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Myrvang allegedly left his car, climbed into a fenced yard and removed a Donald Trump election campaign sign and threw the sign into the roadway on Southeast Stephens.
Myrvang was contacted Tuesday on the complaint and was cited and released.
Roseburg
Man steals Trump campaign sign, facing charges
ROSEBURG
Man cited for harassment in altercation at courthouse
A Roseburg man was cited with harassment after an altercation outside the Douglas County Courthouse Tuesday.
Christopher Nolasco, 37, allegedly was being aggressive toward Dustin Morris, 42, of Roseburg, while leaving the courthouse Tuesday morning. According to Roseburg police, Morris allegedly attempted to take Nolasco to the ground, but was overpowered.
Nolasco reportedly punched Morris multiple times before leaving the scene.
Nolasco was contacted on the harassment charge later Tuesday and was cited and released.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
Ballot returns show higher participation than in 2016
Douglas County voters had already returned 11,000 ballots as of Tuesday evening. That’s 13.22% of the ballots mailed to county residents.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Loomis said that return percentage puts this election’s participation rate so far about 5% ahead of the 2012 and 2016 presidential elections.
However, because many more total voters are registered for this election, county elections staff have handled 53% more total ballots so far this election than at the same point in the 2016 presidential election, he said.
Of the ballots returned, 1,382 or 12.5% have arrived via the U.S. Postal Service.
Loomis offered a reminder to voters to be sure they sign their ballot envelopes.
And he said voters who bring ballots directly to the elections office in the courthouse should consider using the drop slot just a few steps from the door.
That will reduce wait times, he said.
For safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, elections officials are limiting the number of people who can be inside the office at a time.
YONCALLA
Malin man dies in motorcycle stunt near Yoncalla
A Southern Oregon man died Saturday as a result of a failed motorcycle stunt Saturday near Yoncalla.
According to a report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a group of professional motocross riders were filming a “freestyle” stunt video in the area of 2700 Elkhead Road on Saturday afternoon.
An amateur rider, Dustin Riddle, 23, of Malin, died when he crashed during a stunt he reportedly had not attempted before.
Witnesses said Riddle, a recreational rider, came up short of his landing area and was separated from his motorcycle. After landing on his feet, Riddle’s momentum flung him to the ground, where he struck his head, knocking him unconscious.
It was unclear the nature of the video.
