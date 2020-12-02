A Roseburg man was cited for the theft of two garage doors from a construction site Tuesday afternoon.
The garage doors were taken from a building under construction in the 100 block of Pomona Street, just east of Roseburg across Highway 138 East from Lauren Young Tire Center.
Surveillance video footage led officers to Michael Raymond Louche, 48. The doors were recovered and returned to the victims — Savas Construction and Bunnell's Overhead Door — and Louche was cited and released on two charges of first-degree theft and one charge of second-degree burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.