Maple Corner Montessori will hold an information night for its kindergarten through fifth grade elementary program, which is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. March 5.
The event is open to parents or any other adults interested in the K-5 program.
The event will be held at the school, which is located in the Ford Family Center at Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road.
Information or RSVP: info@maplecornermontessori.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.