M & M Maternity, a store that features “Clothing for the Mother to be,” has opened at 134 NW 2nd Ave. in Myrtle Creek. The store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tom Mellen, one of four owners of the store, sent the following note:
“We are a small family-owned. The owners are husband and wife Richard and Christine Mangus, and husband and wife Tom and Stephanie Mellen. We opened here in Myrtle Creek because when my wife became pregnant, we had to travel all the way to Medford or Eugene to find maternity clothes. Then we found out that Motherhood (a chain of maternity stores) was closing down so we figured this would be a central location for everyone near us. There are only four employees. Richard and Christine run the store during the week and Stephanie and I run it during the weekends. We sell our garments at reasonable prices. We are open seven days a week from 9 a.m till 7 p.m. so that those coming from further distances can make it after work. We have discounts for military and first responders as well. We are all very excited for this new adventure in our lives.”
For more information call the store at 541-860-7069.
