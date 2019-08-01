Logan McGrew, Evelynne Villanueva and Isabel Webber were the recipients of the 2019-2020 Casey Diemert Memorial Scholarship Award.
The scholarship, which was established in 2002, is designed to assist Roseburg High School graduates.
McGrew will study nursing at Umpqua Community College, Villanueva plans to study biology at UCC and Webber will attend Northwest Christian University to study biochemistry.
The scholarship was started in memory of sprint car driver Casey Robert Diemert, who passed away from injuries sustained during a race in 1999. Diemert was a Roseburg high grad with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental health and safety from Oregon State University.
