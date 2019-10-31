A surgical robot at CHI Mercy Health will from now on be known as Merci, after the robotics surgical team selected fourth grader Halle Goodman’s name in the “Name the Robot” contest as the winner.
Merci, which is french for thank you, was one of 37 entries by students who ranged from kindergarten through 12th grade. Children could submit a name at the Sept. 21 Test Drive a Robot event at the Roseburg Public Library, or submit it through a Facebook page.
“It was a fun event and fun process and our surgical team had a number of great name suggestions to choose from,” CHI Mercy Medical spokesperson Kathleen Nickel wrote in an email.
Halle, a fourth grader at Hucrest Elementary School, will receive a $50 gift card and a meet and greet with the robot and the robotics surgical team.
The robotics program at the hospital enhances surgeons’ ablity to see inside the body and provides a greater range of motions than the human hand, according to a press release by Mercy Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.