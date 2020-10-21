The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old Glide girl who had been reported missing seven days earlier has been found safe and unharmed.
Athena Calvin had last been seen just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, when she left a residence in the 300 block of Alexander Lane.
In a statement Wednesday, the DCSO expressed its thanks to the public in its help locating the girl.
(1) comment
is this the best the news-review can do with reporting? does all their info have to be handed to them on a silver platter?
