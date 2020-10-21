The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old Glide girl who had been reported missing seven days earlier has been found safe and unharmed.

Athena Calvin had last been seen just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, when she left a residence in the 300 block of Alexander Lane. 

In a statement Wednesday, the DCSO expressed its thanks to the public in its help locating the girl.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

st paddy
st paddy

is this the best the news-review can do with reporting? does all their info have to be handed to them on a silver platter?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.