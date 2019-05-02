Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge was able to award eight scholarships to South County students this year.
Days Creek Charter School's Cyndal Brown and Blake Ellis, South Umpqua High School's Aneykah McCall, Page Wheeler and Lana Skeen, and Riddle High School's Cheyanne Campbell and Alexis Agard were the recipient of the scholarships for the 2018-19 school year.
Business who donated $100 toward the scholarship will be recognized with a sign at a tee during the annual Elks Scholarship Golf Tournament on July 28.
