All Myrtle Creek residents and businesses are invited to participate in the third annual Myrtle Creek Scarecrow Contest, held through Oct. 30.
Scarecrows should reflect your creativity and may represent your business or your favorite ghoul, ghost or goblin. The larger the scarecrow, the more attention!
To enter, take a photo of your scarecrow and email it, along with your address, name and/or business name, to myrtlecreekscarecrowcontest@gmail.com. Your photo will be posted on the Myrtle Creek Scarecrow Contest Facebook page. Votes will be cast via the likes received for each photo.
Winners will be determined by the number of votes received by 5 p.m. Oct. 30. A residential and business winner will be named, each receiving a certificate of recognition and a $100 prize.
