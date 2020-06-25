A Myrtle Creek man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an unexplained injury to a child, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives were notified on Wednesday, June 17, that a 5-year-old child, known to Bronson Daniel Knight, had an unexplained fracture of his femur. 

Following an investigation, Knight, 32, was arrested on charges of second degree assault and first degree criminal mistreatment.

