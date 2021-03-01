A Myrtle Creek man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night on Buckhorn Road east of Roseburg.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 11:25 p.m., a 2001 Ford F-150 left the roadway in the 3000 block of Buckhorn Road and rolled over. An ensuing investigation found that the driver, Brandon Martin, 30, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the pickup.
According to the sheriff's office press release, alcohol and speed were both considered contributing factors in the crash.
Next of kin has been notified.
