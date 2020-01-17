Nominations for the Myrtle Creek-Tri City Area Chamber of Commerce 2020 Citizen of the Year awards are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
The chamber will select a man and woman of the year, a lifetime achievement award, a special award and a business of the year.
The 62nd annual banquet will be held March 7 at the Myrtle Creek Elks Lodge.
Nomination forms and more information are available online at www.myrtlecreekchamber.com.
