A Myrtle Creek woman last seen on Jan. 5 has been reported missing.

Rachel Ruth Weathers, 39, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, and was believed she was driving to her home in Myrtle Creek when she went missing.

Weathers is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen in a blue 4-door 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Oregon license plate 288-HRD.

Anyone with information who has seen Weathers or knows of her possible whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Myrtle Creek Police Department at 541-440-4471.

