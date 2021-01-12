A Myrtle Creek woman last seen on Jan. 5 has been reported missing.
Rachel Ruth Weathers, 39, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, and was believed she was driving to her home in Myrtle Creek when she went missing.
Weathers is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen in a blue 4-door 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Oregon license plate 288-HRD.
Anyone with information who has seen Weathers or knows of her possible whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Myrtle Creek Police Department at 541-440-4471.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.