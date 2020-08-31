Sean Lovewell of Junction City was arrested around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of drug and weapon possession, according to the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team.
Lovewell, 32, had a warrant out for his arrest from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for a case earlier in the year. Detectives heard the man was at a hotel in the 300-block of West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg and was believed to be in possession of narcotics and weapons.
During a search of the hotel room, detectives found 812 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a loaded 9mm pistol, a small amount of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.
Lovewell was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin and felon in possession of a firearm.
Michaella Owens, 26, of Gold Hill was cited for unlawful possession of methamphetamine as part of the same investigation and released.
Lovewell was also charged with attempt to elide a police officer in a vehicle and reckless driving from a prior case by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
