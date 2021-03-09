A Nebraska man died after a rollover crash at the intersection of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard and Melrose Road on Saturday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., Douglas County 911 began receiving calls of a single-vehicle rollover crash at the intersection and bystanders began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived on the scene.
Witnesses reported a green 1998 Ford F-150 driving aggressively in the area and losing control, rolling several times before coming to a stop. The driver, 53-year-old Dennis Dandridge of Bellevue, Nebraska, was ejected from the vehicle. Dandridge was the sole occupant.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, speed and alcohol both appeared to be factors in the crash.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sutherlin Police Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Douglas County Public Works and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
