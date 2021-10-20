This year's annual Neewollah Parade has gone virtual with a costume contest and house decorating contest for all ages.
According to a joint press release from the Downtown Roseburg Association and Douglas County Board of commissioners, organizers chose to hold the event virtually "given the continued pandemic and consideration of all safety precautions."
Interested participants are welcome to submit a photo of their Halloween costume or decorated house to bit.ly/neewollah2021 until Nov. 3. Approved submissions will be automatically entered to win a variety of prizes. The website will also host an online gallery "so everyone can see all the Halloween creativity."
