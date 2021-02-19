No one was injured when a Tiller Fire Department rescue vehicle collided with a FedEx delivery truck 4 miles south of Tiller on Wednesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that just after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Tiller firefighter Jason Anderson, 19, was responding to a medical call in the 32000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. As Anderson was driving down a windy driveway, he encountered the FedEx truck, driven by Joshua Shirley, 36, of Medford, on a blind corner.
Both vehicles were towed by Bill's Towing after sustaining front-end damage.
