Douglas County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, leaving the total of positive and presumptive cases at 180.
Meanwhile the state reported 261 new cases of coronavirus and five new deaths. Oregon's death toll is at 480 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday.
This is the first week since June 21 that Douglas County has had three or less cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team.
Marion and Multnomah County reported the most new cases of COVID-19 with 49 and 43 respectively.
The five reported deaths were from people of five different counties. Douglas County has reported a total of three deaths.
Our County Commissioners announced last week Douglas County’s coronavirus positive test rate has been below 1% for over 3 weeks. This is contrary to the Oregon Health Authority’s school metrics report (below link) that shows Douglas County’s positive test rate did not go below 1% until the week ending August 30, six days ago.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/Weekly-County-Metrics.pdf
The Oregon Health Authority reported yesterday Douglas County was unable to trace the source of 47% of its 17 coronavirus cases over the past two weeks. For the entire month of August, Douglas County was unable to trace the source of 33% of its cases.
This low percentage of tracing begs the question how our Commissioners can continue to claim the majority of cases were caused by out-of-state travel when barely 50% of recent cases have been traced.
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Emerging%20Respitory%20Infections/County-Watchlist-Data.pdf
