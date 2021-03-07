Nominations are being accepted for the 65th annual Sutherlin First Citizens Awards. Categories include Man and Woman of the Year, Inspirational Leader, Outstanding Service Award and Outstanding Business. Nominations will be accepted until March 19.
Applications are available at the Sutherlin Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, 1310 W. Central Ave. or at www.visitsutherlin.com/first-citizen-awards.
The First Citizen Banquet will be held in late spring. The date will be shared with the announcement of the finalists.
Information: 541-459-4845 or 541-459-3280
