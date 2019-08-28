As part of its yearlong rebranding process, the nonprofit organization known as Start Making A Reader Today has changed its name to SMART Reading, while also updating the mission, vision, logo and more.
“We launched this project out of a desire to have our brand better represent who we are and how we’ve evolved over the past 28 years,” said Chris Otis, executive director of SMART Reading. “Our new brand gives us a clearer sense of who we are and new language to tell our story in a more resonant way, which will help us better attract supporters to our mission now and into the future.”
While the name and logo are changing the goal of sparking a love of reading in Oregon children remains the same.
During the 2019-20 school year, the organization expects to serve 11,000 students cross the state with one-on-one reading support and access to books.
