Douglas County
Douglas County commissions need members
Applicants are needed for both the Douglas County Planning Commission and Douglas County Historic Resource Committee.
The planning commission is a seven-member advisory and decision-making body of Douglas County. Each member represents differing interest, geographic areas and occupations.
Applications are available online at www.co.douglas.or.us, and in the Board of Commissioners Office in Room 217 at the Douglas County Courthouse or in the Planning Department, Room 106 of the Justice Building, Douglas County Courthouse, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
FAIR OAKS
Fire district seeks budget committee
The executive board for Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District invites applicants, who are registered to vote and living within the district, to fill one three year term on the budget committee.
District bylaws state: The budget committee shall consist of the Board of Directors and an equal number of members from the general public, landowners of the district, which the board shall solicit through advertisement and appoint to staggered three-year terms.
Letters of interest should be mailed to Fair Oaks RFPD, P.O. Box 755, Sutherlin, OR 97479 by March 7. Information: 541-459-4898.
REEDSPORT
Port of Umpqua seeks budget committee
The Port of Umpqua is seeking applicants to fill vacancies on the Port’s Budget Committee.
Appointees will not receive compensation.
To be eligible for appointment, applicant must live within the Port District, which includes Gardiner, Reedsport, Winchester Bay, Ash Valley, Scottsburg, Elkton, parts of Smith River area and other rural areas within Western Douglas County; and must be a registered voter in the Port District.
Contact the Port Office at 271-2232, 1877 Winchester Ave., Reedsport or portofumpqua.net for an application.
