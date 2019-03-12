Winchester
Umpqua Astronomer’s meeting postponed
The Umpqua Astronomer’s March meeting has been moved to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Mar. 19 at U.C.C. Wayne Crooch Hall Room 10. Club news, monthly sky events and astronomy news will be presented. Spring star gazing will be discussed. Everyone interested in astronomy is welcome.
Information: umpquaastronomers.org or 541-673-1081.
WINCHESTER BAY
Umpqua lighthouse museum extends hours
The Umpqua River Lighthouse Museum and Gift Shop has extended its hours of operation. The museum will now be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the last lighthouse tour each day starting at 6 p.m.
Inside the museum are hundreds of documents, photographs and artifacts that illustrate the story of the Umpqua River Lighthouse from its early existence as a lifesaving station to the U.S. Coast Guard station that sits on the same site today.
The museum, located at 1020 Lighthouse Road in Winchester Bay, is housed in the former Coast Guard barracks built in 1939 adjacent to the lighthouse. Lighthouse tours are given by docents year-round, and the gift shop offers nautical-themed gifts and souvenirs.
More information is available online at umpquavalleymuseums.org.
