Oakland Cooperative Preschool fundraising with children's art sale

WILL GESCHKE
The News-Review

Apr 30, 2023

OAKLAND — Last month, Oakland Cooperative Preschool sent canvasses home to young students to decorate as they saw fit.

Now, the school is offering the option to community members to purchase the artwork for display, in an effort to fundraise for the school.

The school said that all proceeds from the fundraising will support students and their learning. Donations are tax deductible.

To purchase a canvas, send an email to oaklandcoopplayschool@gmail.com.
