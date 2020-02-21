Representatives from the Oregon Department of Education are hosting a listening session at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Ford Room in the Roseburg Public Library.
The department's Every Day Matters team wants to hear input on what keeps kids from attending school and how Oregon law should support students.
