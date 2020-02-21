The seven public universities of Oregon will meet with prospective students and parents from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Roseburg High School student center.
Junior and senior students, along with their parents, are encouraged to attend to learn about admissions, testing, financial aid, housing, majors and more.
A general presentation will start at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity to visit with representatives from each school.
More information: jearly@roseburg.k12.or.us or 541-440-4155.
