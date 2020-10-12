The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is looking for more information on a whitetail buck deer that was shot last Tuesday in Glide.
The buck was shot with a small caliber firearm in the morning or early afternoon of Oct. 6 in the area between Abbott Street and Mt. Scott Lane in Glide.
Anyone with information can call 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP to leave information for trooper Jason Stone. People can also make an anonymous tip at the Turn in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP or tip@state.or.us.
Anyone providing information may remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a preference point or monetary award for information leading to a citation or arrest in this case.
