From left to right, Mia Mallard, Riley Setever, Merisa Turner and Izzy Fenn pose for a portrait on Nov. 16, 2022, outside of Winston Middle School. The four will be part of a group traveling to Australia as part of an educational STEM trip.
WINSTON — A group of 14 Winston Middle Schools students are working diligently to raise the necessary funds to make an educational trip to Australia in the summer of 2023, which includes a mother and son game night.
Winston Middle School, located at 330 Thompson Avenue, is hosting a game night with dinner, which includes a “build your own pasta bar” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 10.
“Some mothers have voiced that no one does anything mother and son,” said Pamela Pugel, seventh-grade math teacher and accompanying teacher on the Australia trip. “Father-Daughter events are ongoing and happen every year.”
The pasta bar will include multiple types of sauces and noodles, including gluten-free options.
Tickets are $20 per mother-son duo, with a $5 option for each additional son accompanying their mother. There will be games, dancing and a silent auction during the evening.
Presale tickets are available at Winston Middle School or at Oregon Pacific Bank —ask for Jamie— or contact Pugel directly at pugelp@wdsd.org.
“All proceeds go to help out the Australia Summer STEM program,” Pugel said. “Come enjoy time with your son and support the Australia team.”
So far, the students have raised $4,000 of the required $15,000 through various fundraising events, including selling baked goods and T-shirts during the holidays.
“Students earn three college credits, volunteerism, cultural experience and a lifetime of memories,” said Pugel about those who will go on the Australia trip.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
