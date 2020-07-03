Douglas County Patriot Camp starts Monday and will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. until Friday at Hucrest Community Church.
The camp teaches children from first through sixth grade the basics of American history.
Campers have to pre-register online at https://reg.planetreg.com/E22811345250343 and will have to be screened for COVID-19 before coming into the facility.
The camp will adhere to all summer camp guidelines issued by the state.
