VFW Auxiliary 2468 is accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest until March 31, 2020.
Local high school students have the opportunity to compete for scholarship by submitting an original piece of art work on paper or canvas, water color, pencil, pastel, tempera, charcoal, crayon, acrylic, pen and ink or oil may be used. This year, three dimensional arts using paper, paper mache, pottery, clay, metal work, fabric, wood or other media may also be submitted.
Pieces should be no smaller than 8 inches and no larger than 18 inches in either direction and cannot weigh more than 5 pounds. The entry must be created during the 2019-2020 school year and include a teacher signature.
Entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary 2468. Information: Rosa Houck, 541-378-8972.
