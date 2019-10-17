Douglas County Environmental Health Program is looking for a dog accused of biting a man around 10 p.m. last Saturday in the Jo Lane Middle School parking lot in Roseburg.
The dog is described as a 60 to 70 pounds, deaf, adult, white pit bull.
The dog needs to be found for observation purposes only, according to a joint press release by the Douglas County Environmental Health Program and Douglas County Animal Control.
Anyone with information should contact Douglas County Animal Control at 541-440-4471.
