There will be planned power outages throughout several Douglas County areas on the night of Aug. 29.
Bonneville Power Administration will be replacing a transformer at the Lookingglass metering station during the outage.
Camas Valley, Tenmile, Lookingglass, Melrose and Umpqua will be affected by the outage. The planned outage will impact more than 4,000 people.
Power is expect to be restored by 4 a.m. Aug. 29. "Doing it in the middle of the night would have the least impact on our members," said Todd Munsey, spokersperson for Douglas Electric Cooperative.
